Rep. Dana Rohrabacher's campaign gets paid back some of the money an ex-treasurer stole

One of the biggest checks written to Rep. Dana Rohrabacher's campaign account last quarter wasn't from an individual donor or a political action committee.

It was for $75,033.36 — a part of the restitution Rohrbacher's campaign is owed by disgraced former campaign treasurer, Jack Wenppo Wu.

Wu pleaded guilty in January to embezzling more than $300,000 from Rohrabacher's reelection committee. In April, he was sentenced to a year in county jail and five years of probation, and was ordered to pay $202,351.36 in restitution to Rohrabacher's campaign.

He served as the committee's volunteer campaign treasurer for about seven years, Rohrabacher's attorney has previously said. The campaign discovered the funds were missing in 2015, when a campaign manager tried to use one of the committee's debit cards and the transaction was denied.

Without the restitution check, Rohrabacher's third quarter fundraising was actually just $272,606, less money than Democratic challengers Hans Keirstead, Omar Siddiqui, and Harley Rouda each took in.