Republican Rep. Steve Knight met with protesters and boos during raucous town hall in Palmdale

Rep. Steve Knight (R-Lancaster) got an earful from his constituents at an early morning town hall meeting in Palmdale on Saturday that drew an at-capacity crowd of nearly 300 with dozens more protesting outside.

Though Knight ultimately was escorted to his car by several Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies as protesters booed him, the question-and-answer session remained relatively civil, if a bit raucous.

Knight drew a mixed reaction from the crowd. Local Democratic clubs from Simi Valley, Santa Clarita and the Antelope Valley were at the event, and many in the crowd sported pink caps and so-called " pussyhats " made popular during the Women's March earlier this year.

Some in the crowd carried signs supporting the Affordable Care Act, a popular topic during the meeting. Knight said parts of the act were working and praised California's healthcare marketplace, Covered California, calling it one of the better run exchanges in the nation.

He was jeered when he said that Obamacare's ban on lifetime spending caps on medical coverage could be done away with.

"Some lifetime caps might stay in place but most would not," he said to loud boos.

Knight, who represents a potential swing district and has been targeted by national Democrats, also tried to differentiate himself from President Trump's administration, with mixed results.

He earned his loudest cheers when he said that Trump should release his tax returns, something Democrats demanded during the election.

When asked about what intelligent agencies have said was Russian interference in the election, Knight again drew applause when he said that Trump's administration should not be involved in an FBI investigation.

But he was booed when he said he would look at transcripts of comments made by U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions during his confirmation hearing — when Sessions said that he did not have communications with "the Russians" — so Knight could understand "in context" what Sessions said. Sessions came under fire from members of Congress last week after reports that he had failed to disclose meetings with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.