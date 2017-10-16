Rep. David Valadao has raised a lot more than Democratic Central Valley challenger Emilio Huerta

Democrats again have their eye on the Central Valley seat held by Rep. David Valadao, but so far the only Democrat challenger, Emilio Huerta, hasn't raised very much money.

Huerta, the son of labor rights icon Dolores Huerta, raised just $34,753 in the last three months and spent nearly all of it. Most of the $112,023 he has in the bank is leftover from Huerta's 2016 run for the seat.

Valadao of Hanford had a strong fundraising quarter, with the $351,645 he raised adding to the $862,980 he has in the bank. About two thirds of his donations came from political action committees and transfers from other political committees.

Although it is relatively early in the campaign cycle, this is the second quarter in a row Huerta and Valadao have put up disparate fundraising figures. That could be bad for Huerta in the long term.

As the campaign progresses, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee will be looking at which candidates have raised enough to signal they are worth additional financial and planning assistance. The national political arm of House Democrats has said winning the district is a priority because the party has a voter registration lead there and Hillary Clinton won the district with 54.7% of the vote.

In 2016, Valadao beat Huerta with 56.7% of the vote.