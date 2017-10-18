Republican Justin Fareed hasn't announced he's running for Congress again, but fundraising numbers suggest he will

Republican Justin Fareed has tried to be coy about whether he'll make a third run for Congress against Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara).

He filed in August for the 2018 election cycle but hasn't made any announcements on social media or elsewhere about his plans. He told a local TV news station that he's "been encouraged by friends, family and countless voters" to throw his hat in the ring again. An email to supporters this week said he's still "exploring" whether to run.

But his campaign fundraising tells a different story.

Fareed, 29, reported raising $215,565 between July 1 and Sept. 30, and he had $258,528 in cash on hand as of that date. That's after he reported receiving no campaign contributions in the first six months of the year.

Another Republican, civil engineer Michael Erin Woody, has said he's challenging Carbajal. He reported raising a total of $11,200 as of Sept. 30, nearly half of it in the form of a loan to himself.

Last year, Fareed lost to Carbajal by nearly 7 percentage points in a race to fill the open seat of Lois Capps, who was retiring. It was one of the most expensive races in the state.

A campaign spokesman for Fareed did not return calls for comment.