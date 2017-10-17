Sen. Dianne Feinstein had $4 million in the bank just before she announced another run

Sen. Dianne Feinstein had nearly $4 million in the bank with just over a year to go before the 2018 election.

Campaign finance reports also show she raised just over half a million dollars in the last three months as speculation swirled about whether she would run for reelection and whether a formidable Democrat might challenge her in the June primary. The contributions overwhelmingly came from individual donors, rather than political action committees or other campaigns.

Feinstein announced last week that she would run for a sixth time, just ahead of an announcement over the weekend that state Senate leader Kevin de León would seek the seat. At least one other prominent Democrat — billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer — also is considering a bid.

Feinstein is a prodigious fundraiser. In her last three campaigns, she raised between $8 million and $13 million, and she has the wealth to personally fund a campaign if necessary.

Feinstein's campaign raised an additional $400,000 in the week since her announcement, Feinstein strategist Bill Carrick said. Some of the new cash likely came from a Los Angeles fundraiser she attended on Oct. 10.