The state Senate on Monday adopted a resolution calling on President Trump and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to honor a 2011 policy that prohibits federal agents from enforcing immigration laws at "sensitive locations," such as schools, hospitals, churches and marches.

On the Senate floor, Senate leader Kevin de León said he introduced the proposal to support refugees and immigrants in the U.S. illegally who are living in communities wracked by fear as the Trump administration has expanded the number of people it seeks to remove from the country.

It passed with a 29-9 vote.

In an hourlong debate, Republican lawmakers railed against immigrants with criminal records, saying policies like the one cited in the resolution were opening the doors to rapists, drug traffickers and killers.



Sen. Jeff Stone (R-Murrieta) argued that the proposal further fueled divisive rhetoric, saying, "It seems we are here for the weekly 'Dump on President Trump hour.'"

Other GOP Senate members called for what they termed proactive actions, such as working on resolutions that address comprehensive immigration reform or sending a delegation to Washington.

But Democratic lawmakers said the bill was an appropriate answer to strict enforcement policies that have been sweeping up families and crime victims seeking to work with police.

"I stand because I want to take care of women, families, communities, and I think we can do this in a rational way," Sen. Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) said.

John Morton, director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, first issued a policy against immigration enforcement at "sensitive locations" in a 2011 memorandum. In his memo in February, the state resolution states, Kelly did not contradict or repeal Morton's policy.

But reports of increased immigration enforcement at these sites have surfaced nationwide. Federal officials were said to have detained people at a homeless shelter at a Virginia church, a domestic violence survivor at a Texas courthouse and a father after dropping off his daughter at school in Los Angeles.

De León said parents have stopped letting their children go to school and families are not seeking medical help or social services, while domestic violence victims have stopped pursuing cases against their offenders.

"The question is: Is our country safer?" he said.