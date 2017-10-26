Six female California lawmakers back Dianne Feinstein in Senate race

Six California Assembly committee chairwomen endorsed Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday over their state Capitol colleague, Senate leader Kevin de León.

In a statement released by Feinstein's campaign, Assemblymembers Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton), Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks), Blanca E. Rubio (D-Baldwin Park), Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters), and Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) said the state needs Feinstein "in these uncertain and difficult times."

“We are proud to endorse Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who has been an inspiration for all of us. The first woman to serve on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Feinstein is now the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee. In that position, she is defending California against the Republicans and the Trump administration on critical issues like immigration, women’s rights, federal judicial appointments, LGBT rights, civil rights, and gun control," they said.

De León is the highest-profile Democrat to announce plans to challenge Feinstein in her bid for a fifth full term.