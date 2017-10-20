State GOP leader says the new gas tax and high poverty rate make Democrats vulnerable in California

California Republican Party Chairman Jim Brulte kicked off the state GOP’s fall convention with a speech to delegates that outlined why he thinks Democrats will be vulnerable in the upcoming 2018 elections.

Brulte zeroed in on the new gas tax and policy declaring California a “sanctuary state” — both approved by Gov. Jerry Brown and the Democratic-controlled Legislature and both, he said, unpopular with California voters.

He said Democrats have tried to deflect voter attention from these issues, as well as California’s high poverty rate and an uptick in crime, by continually attacking President Trump.

“Here in California, the reason they want to talk about Donald Trump is because they don’t want to talk about the record they created,” Brulte said. “They broke it. They own it. If Donald Trump were not president, we would still have 22% of Californians living below the poverty line. That’s not Donald Trump’s fault. That’s the Democrats who control California.”

The state GOP’s three-day convention at the Anaheim Marriott will kick off in earnest Friday night when Trump’s former political strategist, Steve Bannon, takes the stage for a keynote address to delegates.