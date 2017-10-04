Hundreds applied to be on California's pot advisory committee. Here's who got picked

With just three months left to draft new rules for marijuana sales in California, the state on Wednesday appointed a panel of industry members, health experts, law enforcement officials and union leaders to provide advice during the effort.

The 22-member Cannabis Advisory Committee will help the Bureau of Cannabis Control develop regulations on the cultivation, transport, testing and sale of medical and recreational marijuana, with state licenses scheduled to be issued starting Jan. 2.

“These individuals represent the diverse backgrounds of California and the cannabis industry and have the necessary experience to make the committee successful,” said Dean R. Grafilo, director of the state Department of Consumer Affairs. He said hundreds of people applied for the panel.

Members of the panel include Tamar Todd, policy manager and legal director for the Drug Policy Alliance, a group that has pressed for legalization; psychiatrist Timmen Cermak, who specializes in addiction issues; California Highway Patrol Capt. Helena Williams; and Jeff Ferro, director of Cannabis Workers Rising, an affiliate of the United Food and Commercial Workers union. Here's the full list of committee members.