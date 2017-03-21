This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown is in Washington, D.C., this week for a four-day trip amid concerns that President Trump's proposals will hit hard on California. He spoke with reporters after a meeting at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Monday about his measured approach to the Trump administration.
- Brown's budget director said on Thursday that the president's federal spending plan "is a complete withdrawal" of working with states.
- The state's congressional Republicans in vulnerable 2018 races are being lobbied hard on the GOP healthcare plan.
- California's continued use of cap-and-trade to combat climate change will mean higher gas prices, warned the Legislature's independent analysts.
California state Sen. Ricardo Lara announces he's running for state insurance commissioner in 2018
|Patrick McGreevy
A month after proposing a single-payer healthcare system for California, State Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) announced Tuesday he'll run for state insurance commissioner in 2018.
Lara is one of four Democrats who has filed papers to begin fundraising for a possible candidacy. In his announcement, Lara said strong leadership is needed at a time when President Trump is seeking to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
"I'm running to be California's next state insurance commissioner because I believe at my core that California needs a strong defender, and a counterpuncher, who will stand up to fight our bullying President, Donald Trump, and his increasingly reckless federal government on issues from healthcare access to economic security and more,” Lara said in a statement.
In addition to proposing a single-payer system for the state, Lara, who is the son of immigrants, won approval for legislation that provides healthcare coverage for children who are in the state illegally. He has also pressed for coverage for adult immigrants willing to pay for their insurance.
Lara, 42, graduated from San Diego State University with a double major in journalism and Spanish. He served in the Assembly for two years before winning election to the state Senate in 2012. He has served as chairman of the California Latino Legislative Caucus and is vice chairman of the California Legislative Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Caucus.
Other prospective candidates who have filed fundraising papers for the insurance commissioner race include former Democratic Assembly members Susan Bonilla and Henry Perea, and Paul Song, a Santa Monica radiation oncologist and former leader of the California progressive group Courage Campaign.