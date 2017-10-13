Steve Bannon headlining California GOP convention in Anaheim next week

Steve Bannon, the hard-right conservative media firebrand and former chief strategist to President Trump, will be a keynote speaker at the California Republican Party's semiannual gathering next week in Anaheim.

Bannon was widely regarded as a key force in engineering Trump's victory last November, but his brand of conservative populism has been controversial within the party. He resigned from the White House in August shortly after Chief of Staff John F. Kelly took control of the West Wing.

Bannon, who returned to his post as head of the Los Angeles-born conservative media outlet Breitbart, has strong ties to Southern California.

Bannon also has made his name pushing a different vision for the Republican Party and trying to upend the party establishment by promoting primary challenges to establishment incumbents.

Scheduled to speak next Friday at the convention's banquet, Bannon will face an audience of the party faithful searching for ways to remain relevant as the state GOP continues a decades-long decline.

The Republican share of the state's registered voters is under 26%, and it last elected a statewide candidate in 2006. Many of the party's members of Congress are key targets in the Democrats' effort to retake control of the House.

Staff writer Seema Mehta contributed to this report.