Christian Titman, a member of the Pit River Tribe, was allowed to wear a feather to his graduation from Clovis High School in 2015 after suing his school district.

Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed legislation Sunday night that would give students the right to wear cultural clothing to their graduation ceremonies.

AB 233, proposed by Assemblyman Todd Gloria (D-San Diego), would have let students wear religious, ceremonial or cultural clothes to graduation.

Brown said a student's right to express views through symbolic acts is "clearly protected" under the state Education Code and the 1st Amendment.

"To the extent that there is a dispute about what a student can wear at school graduation ceremonies, I believe those closest to the problem — principals and democratically elected school boards — are in the best position to make wise judgments," Brown wrote in his veto note.

In 2015, a Native American student was allowed to wear an eagle feather to his Clovis High School graduation ceremony after suing the school district.

Last year an African American student in Elk Grove was removed from his graduation for wearing kente cloth that originates from Africa.

The measure would not have limited local school officials from prohibiting items that can cause a disruption or interference or changed a student's right to free speech within boundaries of the school dress code.