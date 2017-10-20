This Los Angeles representative spent $105,500 on Hamilton tickets

"Hamilton" fever has caught at least two Los Angeles members of Congress who’ve used campaign funds to purchase tickets to the hit musical’s run at the Hollywood Pantages.

Rep. Tony Cárdenas' campaign and his political action committee Victory by Investing Building and Empowering PAC spent $105,500 in April buying tickets to the show, which is playing in L.A. until Dec. 30.

Two fundraisers using the about 400 tickets have raised more than $300,000, a spokesman for the congressman’s campaign said. For both Cárdenas’ campaign and the PAC, the tickets were the single most costly expense of the year.

"Basically they saw this as an opportunity to have a nice fundraising opportunity and go to a show that celebrates American democracy," campaign spokesman Josh Pulliam said.

The Los Angeles Democrat is friends with the father of Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning creator of "Hamilton." When the show opened in Los Angeles in mid-August, Miranda spoke to nearly 1,000 students in Cárdenas' largely Latino San Fernando Valley district . He raffled off some tickets to the show as an online fundraise r in September.

Miranda has a history of supporting Democrats, and Hamilton has been used as a fundraiser before. In July 2016 the Clinton campaign hosted a special showing of the musical for donors, with a starting ticket price of $2,700.

Cárdenas held two fundraisers tied to the show. Miranda did not attend either event, Pulliam said.

Pulliam said a few dozen tickets went to people in the community as gifts. He also raffled off some tickets to the show as an online fundraiser in September.

Cárdenas isn’t in a particularly tough race for 2018. A Democrat and a Green Party member have filed to run in his Los Angeles district, but neither have raised or spent enough to require them to file campaign finance reports.

Cárdenas’ most recent report, which covers what he raised and spent in the last three months, shows he raised $232,389 and had $481,049 in the bank as of Sept. 30.

It’s fairly common for lawmakers or candidates to use sports events or concerts as major fundraising opportunities, especially when big names like Taylor Swift or Bruce Springsteen play concerts in Washington.

Rep. Maxine Waters’ campaign spent just under $11,000 on tickets to "Hamilton" in August.

Reached by phone, the Los Angeles Democrat seemed surprised reporters were asking about the tickets. She said her campaign made $110,000 at a fundraiser using the tickets.

“Everybody does it, whether it’s a concert or a baseball game,” she said.

Several conservative groups have targeted Waters, an outspoken Trump critic, for the 2018 election. She won in 2016 with 76% of the vote over Republican Omar Navarro, who is challenging her again.

In a statement released by her campaign, Waters stressed that fundraising at an event means the campaign doesn’t have to rent space or buy food.

“These fundraising activities are similar and sometimes less expensive than the amount of money a candidate would spend to host a fundraising dinner within a private room at a restaurant or hotel -- once you factor in associated catering costs,” she said. “The price for the Hamilton tickets was similar to what one would have to pay at these venues. There was nothing improper or unusual about the expenditure.”