Fundraising reports show Rep. Tom McClintock's challengers could give him a run for his money

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Elk Grove) might be the incumbent, but his campaign cash advantage is eroding.

One of four Democratic challengers, Jessica Morse, raised more money than McClintock in the third quarter of this year, according to new federal filings.

Morse, who previously worked on national security issues for the federal government, pulled in $268,271. That's way more than McClintock's $149,503. She had $247,799 in cash on hand, only $105,917 less than McClintock, as of Sept. 30.

Three other Democrats also are raising money in the race.

Regina Bateson, a political science professor and former foreign service officer, raised $100,056 and had $122,974 cash on hand.

Roza Calderon, a Democratic activist who runs a mapping company, raised $12,305 and had $52,636 in the bank.

Rochelle Wilcox, a lawyer and writer, trailed the rest of the pack with just $11,801 in cash on hand. She raised $18,390 in the third quarter.