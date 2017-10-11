Tom Steyer says Democrats must tell public where they stand on idea of impeaching President Trump

Tom Steyer, a San Francisco environmentalist and a major political donor, is calling on all Democrats to support the impeachment of President Trump.

In a Tuesday letter to campaign committees and every Democratic member of Congress, Steyer said the president is “not fit for office” and is “engaged in a systematic attack on the future of our children.”

“The public deserves to know where every Democrat stands on the issue of the highest import to the lives of every single American now, before those elections happen,” Steyer wrote. “I am asking you today to make public your position on the impeachment of Donald Trump and call for his removal from office.”

The letter raises the potential of a litmus test for candidates to receive financial backing from Steyer, who has spent tens of millions of dollars supporting Democratic candidates and causes. The party will be attempting to take back control of Congress during next year's midterm elections.

Steyer, who has considered running for office himself, also took a veiled shot at Sen. Dianne Feinstein, saying “this is not a time for ‘patience.’ ”

Feinstein, a veteran California Democrat who recently announced she is running for reelection, sparked a backlash from liberals when she said “we have to have some patience” with Trump as it related to his response to the natural disasters in the last few months.