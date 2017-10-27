Trump responds to Tom Steyer's call for impeachment

President Trump called Democratic megadonor Tom Steyer "wacky" and "unhinged" Friday after seeing an ad the billionaire is running calling for Trump to be impeached.

The 60-second television has been running on television for nearly a week, and has been spotted during World Series broadcasts, but it was its appearance during Fox and Friends Friday morning that caught Trump's attention.

Trump tweeted shortly after the ad ran that Steyer "has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from the beginning," adding the billionaire environmentalist "never wins elections!"

The directs people to a website with a petition calling on Trump to be impeached.