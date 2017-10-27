This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Sign up for our free newsletter for analysis and more, and subscribe to the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Trump responds to Tom Steyer's call for impeachment
|Sarah D. Wire
President Trump called Democratic megadonor Tom Steyer "wacky" and "unhinged" Friday after seeing an ad the billionaire is running calling for Trump to be impeached.
The 60-second television has been running on television for nearly a week, and has been spotted during World Series broadcasts, but it was its appearance during Fox and Friends Friday morning that caught Trump's attention.
Trump tweeted shortly after the ad ran that Steyer "has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from the beginning," adding the billionaire environmentalist "never wins elections!"
The directs people to a website with a petition calling on Trump to be impeached.
Steyer has donated tens of millions to Democratic candidates, and funded get-out-the-vote operations through his climate change political action committee.
Steyer has flirted with running before, and is currently weighing whether to challenge Sen. Dianne Feinstein for one of California's U.S. Senate seats.