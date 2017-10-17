This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Join us in person or online for our event with Nancy Pelosi and state political leaders Wednesday
|Christina Bellantoni
Wednesday night I'll sit down with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to get her view of national news, working with the Trump White House and the future of the Democratic Party.
Following our conversation, Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers will host a panel discussion about the view from California. Joining him will be state Sen. Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys), Republican strategist Luis Alvarado, UCLA political scientist Lynn Vavreck and Alma Hernandez, executive director of SEIU California
We'll livestream the event here starting at 7 p.m. Or if you're in Los Angeles, there's still time to get tickets.