Join us in person or online for our event with Nancy Pelosi and state political leaders Wednesday

Wednesday night I'll sit down with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to get her view of national news, working with the Trump White House and the future of the Democratic Party.

Following our conversation, Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers will host a panel discussion about the view from California. Joining him will be state Sen. Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys), Republican strategist Luis Alvarado, UCLA political scientist Lynn Vavreck and Alma Hernandez, executive director of SEIU California

We'll livestream the event here starting at 7 p.m. Or if you're in Los Angeles, there's still time to get tickets.