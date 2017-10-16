One of Rep. Steve Knight's challengers raised more money than he did last quarter, and another came close

Fundraising for the 25th Congressional District

Federal Election Commission October reports

Rep. Steve Knight was out-raised by one of his Democratic opponents in the past three months, with a second Democrat close on his heels.

The Antelope Valley area's 25th Congressional District has been a top pickup goal of House Democrat's campaign arm for years, and with the district narrowly backing Hillary Clinton for president in 2016, the party is again focusing on flipping the district.

The most recent campaign finance reports show repeat challenger Bryan Caforio raised $241,104, slightly more than the $240,307 Knight brought in. Democrat Katie Hill was close behind, with $223,703 for the quarter.

It is the second quarter in which Caforio closely matched the congressman's fundraising. Nonetheless, Knight leads the pack with $595,040 in the bank.

The vast majority of Caforio's and Hill's money came from individual donations, while the bulk of Knight's donations were from political action committees and other campaigns.

Democrat Jess Phoenix trailed, bringing in about $50,000 and having $25,300 in the bank when the quarter ended Sept. 30.