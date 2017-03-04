Vietnamese American leaders demand an apology for Sen. Janet Nguyen's removal from the state Senate floor

More than 100 Vietnamese American community members gathered in Orange County Saturday, rallying around state Sen. Janet Nguyen (R-Garden Grove), who was removed from the Senate floor Feb. 23 after attempting to speak out against the late Sen. Tom Hayden, an anti-Vietnam War activist.

They demanded Senate Democrats apologize to the community and to Nguyen for the incident, which will be investigated by a three-person panel designated by Senate President pro Tem Kevin de Léon last week.

"The Senate majority silenced [Nguyen]...because they did not want to hear what she had to say," said Garden Grove City Councilman Phat Bui. "This is a wake-up call for all Vietnamese Americans. Our voices are not yet heard by the Senate majority. Our rights are not yet respected."

In Orange County, home to the largest Vietnamese American population in the country, the episode has been cast as a direct insult to the memory of the Vietnamese who fled war and a communist regime.

At the rally and concert, which featured a rendition of Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" and Vietnamese songs about the homeland, Vietnamese leaders and Republican officials took turns criticizing Democrats for suppressing Nguyen's freedom of speech.