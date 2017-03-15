Vulnerable California Republicans find themselves at center of health care bill persuasion efforts

Seven California Republicans are among the 23 Republicans nationwide who represent House districts that chose Hillary Clinton for president. Now they find themselves at the center of the debate over the proposed House GOP health care bill.

While Republicans hold a large majority in the House, more than two dozen GOP defectors would be enough to keep the bill from passing. And after an independent analysis found 24 million fewer Americans would have health insurance by 2026 under the GOP plan, support for the bill seems shakier than ever.

Support was already wobbly among far-right Republicans who say the bill doesn’t really overturn President Obama’s signature Affordable Care Act, and some centrist Republicans are nervous about fallout because of the millions of people expected to lose insurance.

That’s turned attention to shoring up, or pulling away, the votes of Republicans whose district's favored Clinton for the presidency.

Republican advocacy group American Action Network announced this week it is running $1.5 million in ads in some of the districts to push for the bill's passage, and nationally during MSNBC’s "Morning Joe."