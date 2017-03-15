This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California Assembly Democrats have introduced a sweeping new proposal to help relieve public college students from debt.
- Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) said Monday that he is "not prepared" to vote for the GOP healthcare proposal.
Our February archived news feed is here.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
Vulnerable California Republicans find themselves at center of health care bill persuasion efforts
|Sarah D. Wire
Seven California Republicans are among the 23 Republicans nationwide who represent House districts that chose Hillary Clinton for president. Now they find themselves at the center of the debate over the proposed House GOP health care bill.
While Republicans hold a large majority in the House, more than two dozen GOP defectors would be enough to keep the bill from passing. And after an independent analysis found 24 million fewer Americans would have health insurance by 2026 under the GOP plan, support for the bill seems shakier than ever.
Support was already wobbly among far-right Republicans who say the bill doesn’t really overturn President Obama’s signature Affordable Care Act, and some centrist Republicans are nervous about fallout because of the millions of people expected to lose insurance.
That’s turned attention to shoring up, or pulling away, the votes of Republicans whose district's favored Clinton for the presidency.
Republican advocacy group American Action Network announced this week it is running $1.5 million in ads in some of the districts to push for the bill's passage, and nationally during MSNBC’s "Morning Joe."
One of the targets of the ads — Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) — said earlier this week Republicans can do better and he is "not prepared" to support it yet. Some other Republicans who are being targeted by the ads, like Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) and Rep. David Valadao (R-Valadao) have either said they are still reviewing the bill, or haven’t made a public comment on it at all. Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine) is the only California Republican who who is being targeted by Democrats in 2018 who has indicated she supports the bill.
Liberal groups are putting on pressure as well. Local groups associated with the national group Indivisible have spent weeks demonstrating each Tuesday outside members offices.
And MoveOn.org is holding day-long health care “stakeouts” outside 23 House offices and nine Senate offices Thursday and Friday. They'll feature constituents chanting and telling health care stories. The seven California Republican-led districts that went for Clinton are all on Moveon.org's list.