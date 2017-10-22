This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Watch live: California's Democratic candidates for governor discuss healthcare issues in Anaheim
California Democratic gubernatorial candidates John Chiang, Delaine Eastin, Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa are in Anaheim to discuss healthcare issues at a forum hosted by the National Union of Healthcare Workers.
The candidates will be asked questions by Times reporter Melanie Mason along with Bob Butler of KCBS radio, Maria Paula Ochoa of Telemundo and and Jeff Horseman of Southern California News Group. The event will be moderated by ABC News correspondent John Donvan.