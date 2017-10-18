This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Watch: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi talks to the L.A. Times
Starting at 7 p.m., we'll livestream The Times' conversation with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) to get her view of national news, working with the Trump White House and the future of the Democratic Party.
Following that conversation, Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers will host a panel discussion about the view from California. Joining him will be state Sen. Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys), Republican strategist Luis Alvarado, UCLA political scientist Lynn Vavreck and Alma Hernandez, executive director of SEIU California. Watch that here.