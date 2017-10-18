This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Sign up for our free newsletter for analysis and more, and subscribe to the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Watch: The View from California political panel with John Myers
Starting at 8 p.m., Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers will host a panel discussion about the view from California as part of our L.A. Times Summit series.
Joining him will be state Sen. Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys), Republican strategist Luis Alvarado, UCLA political scientist Lynn Vavreck and Alma Hernandez, executive director of SEIU California.
We also had a conversation with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Watch that here.