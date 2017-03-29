Should California have a state dinosaur? This Santa Monica assemblyman thinks so

Assemblyman Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) introduces his bill that would make Augustynolophus morissi California's official state dinosaur.

Soon California might have what it's lacked for millions of years: an official state dinosaur.

Assemblyman Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) has introduced a bill to make the Augustynolophus morissi, a duck-billed dinosaur that roamed the state 66 million years ago, California's official dinosaur.