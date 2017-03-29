This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones hosted a community forum on immigration, where the guest speaker was the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
- Gov. Brown joined with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to criticize Trump's climate rule roll back.
- California expects to be unscathed by Trump's effort to scrap the Clean Power Plan. But California still intends to fight back.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
Should California have a state dinosaur? This Santa Monica assemblyman thinks so
|Liam Dillon
Soon California might have what it's lacked for millions of years: an official state dinosaur.
Assemblyman Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) has introduced a bill to make the Augustynolophus morissi, a duck-billed dinosaur that roamed the state 66 million years ago, California's official dinosaur.