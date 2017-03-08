A state transportation plan that would include tax increases takes another step forward

A bill that would raise gas taxes to chip away at California’s massive backlog of road and highway repairs passed its last of three Senate policy committees Tuesday as the clock ticks toward an April 6 deadline for acting on a transportation financing plan.

The deadline was set by Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Jerry Brown, who is in negotiations with lawmakers to reach an agreement on differences between their proposals and his own plan with smaller tax increases. The goal is a plan that can win the two-thirds vote needed for passage to address the state’s $136-billion backlog .

One leading option is the bill approved Tuesday by the Senate Governance and Finance Committee that would raise an additional $5.5 billion annually for road repairs and mass transit, in part by increasing the per-gallon gas tax by 12 cents in phases over three years.

The measure by state Sen. Jim Beall (D-San Jose) also would set the price-based per-gallon gas excise tax at 17.3 cents, increase the diesel tax by 20 cents, boost the sales tax on fuel by 4% and increase the annual registration fee for all vehicles by $38 a vehicle.

“Our roads are falling apart, and we are going to have to pay more the longer we delay this,” Beall told the committee before its vote of 5-1 to support SB 1.

Sen. John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa) voted against the bill, saying Californians already pay high taxes for roads.

“How do we justify raising the gas tax when such a large percentage of people are at the poverty level and below, and they need their cars to get to jobs?” Moorlach asked.

Sen. Robert Hertzberg (D-Los Angeles), another committee member, called the proposal “a necessary solution.”

Many cities and business groups support the measure, but it was opposed Tuesday by Michelle Pariset of Public Advocates, which represents low-income residents. She said more money is needed for mass transit. Others asked for more money for bike lanes.

The measure also was opposed by David Wolfe of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Assn.

“The public doesn’t want tax increases without reforms,” he told the panel.