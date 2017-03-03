Xavier Becerra endorses Jimmy Gomez in race to fill Becerra's old congressional seat

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra endorsed state Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles) in the race to fill Becerra's old Los Angeles congressional seat.

"Jimmy Gomez will be an outstanding representative for the people I served in Congress," Becerra said in a statement. "He's been at the forefront against climate change and domestic violence, to increase the minimum wage and to make higher education affordable."

Becerra, who also cited his close working relationship with Gomez, is the latest in a long line of Democratic elected officials who have announced their support for Gomez. Gomez's other endorsers include dozens of state lawmakers, major labor unions, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris.

An endorsement from Becerra, who represented the 34th District for more than 24 years before giving up the seat to become attorney general, is one of the most coveted in a crowded field of 23 candidates.

In an early poll of likely voters by Latino Decisions, 68% of those surveyed said an endorsement from Becerra would make them more likely to consider voting for a candidate. Becerra's endorsement was second only to the weight of an endorsement from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; 72% said a Sanders endorsement would make them more likely to consider a candidate.

Sanders has not yet endorsed a candidate in the race.

A special primary election is scheduled for April 4. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, a general election runoff between the top two primary finishers will be held June 6.