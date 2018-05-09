Watch with us: California governor candidates debate

Welcome to live analysis of the California governor debate moderated by NBC’s Chuck Todd. It’s a critical moment for the candidates on stage to make their pitches, and the best opportunity for them to get attention before the June 5 primary.
What to watch for | Get our politics newsletter | Subscribe to The Times
Democrat
Christina Bellantoni
John Cox reminds the audience — a second time — that he's a Jack Kemp Republican
Christina Bellantoni
Newsom tries to own the sanctuary state policy, seemingly glad to be the foil of the people he cited: Bill O'Reilly, Lou Dobbs and
Christina Bellantoni
7:05 p.m. when Trump's name first comes up, from Newsom
John Myers
Travis Allen just promised to call a special election if he's elected to repeal California's sanctuary law. Reality: That would take
Melanie Mason
"Gavin Newsom's sanctuary state law" must be news to the author of the law, state Sen. Kevin de León
John Myers
Sure thing. You don't get a statement in the voter guide if you don't agree to campaign spending limits. The biggest fundraising candidates didn't want to be constrained.
Christina Bellantoni
John, can you tackle that one? It's actually a story our team is working on explaining for people
Christina Bellantoni
We've got a question from a reader following along with the livechat. Duane in Playa Vista asks:
Can you enlighten me as to why several of the gubernatorial candidates statements were omitted from the CA Voter Guide (ie Newsom, Chiang, Villaraigosa)?
Christina Bellantoni
Commercial break!
Melanie Mason
And sure enough, Cox follows up saying there's too many regulations. He says that competition would spur companies to improve their privacy for users, not the government.
John Myers
Almost 30 minutes in on this debate and no one has laid a glove on the frontrunner, Gavin Newsom. I wonder how long that lasts.
Melanie Mason
I'm somewhat surprised to hear Travis Allen embracing the privacy initiative, given that
John Myers
The candidates are being asked about an initiative that would change privacy rules in California. It might be on the November ballot. Here's what I wrote about it last year: http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-pol-ca-road-map-privacy-consumers-ballot-measure-20171126-story.html
Christina Bellantoni
(LAT plug here: The USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll will be out in late May)
Christina Bellantoni
And these particular guys — and gal — are participating in this televised event because they met the threshold NBC set for being there. In total, there are 27 candidates on the ballot. These six have the best chance, according to a bunch of polls.
John Myers
Sure. This is a great example of the top-two primary, passed by voters in 2010 and putting all candidates -- regardless of party -- on the same ballot. Pick your favorite from any party. The top 2 head to November. It's really jumbled traditional politics in this state.
Christina Bellantoni
John, let's back up for the people who might not understand why there are 4 Democrats and 2 Republicans on the same stage.
Melanie Mason
Cox is channeling a lot of anger about the cost of living and affordability in this state. Question is, are voters just as angry?
Christina Bellantoni
The candidates are mentioning their own bios. You can keep track of who's who here: http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-pol-ca-california-governor-list-2018-htmlstory.html
John Myers
And... Eastin gets another round of applause in calling for free tuition at UC schools. Reality check: There's no way to do that without either raising taxes or taking money from K-12 schools or healthcare for the poor, two big parts of the state budget.
Melanie Mason
That surprised me too, Christina. But smart of the moderators to keep the debate trained on these very California-specific issues. Not easy for Dems to pivot to Trump when it's about state highways.
Christina Bellantoni
Delaine Eastin often gets points with debate audiences for her forceful positions. She's the Bernie Sanders of this race, sort of.
Christina Bellantoni
We're almost 15 minutes in, and surprisingly, the words "President Trump" haven't been mentioned.
Christina Bellantoni
"Lockbox!"
Melanie Mason
This intra-GOP tussle over whose gas tax repeal measure is the real deal is very inside baseball. But also a sign of how much the GOP is hanging its hopes on using the repeal to boost their voter turnout. No wonder Allen and Cox are battling for credit.
John Myers
Republicans Cox and Allen fighting about the gas tax repeal initiative... well, that's a sign of how much they (dis)like each other.
Christina Bellantoni
"Picking the pockets of the taxpayers of this state" is a line generated to ignite voter anger.
Melanie Mason
"Potholes old enough to qualify for Medicare" is a decent zinger from Newsom.
John Myers
Allen is now repeating an allegation that Gov.
John Myers
Travis Allen is promising single-family homes with "a back yard and a front yard." It's an image of California through the years... not so much what some say the state must accept in years to come.
Melanie Mason
I hope the panelists return to Cox talking about the need to stimulate economic growth in the state. The truth is, California's economy is pretty darn strong right now--in fact, we've just become the 5th largest economy in the world. Cox seemed to imply more economic growth is necessary to tackle the state's pension liabilities, but political will is more of an obstacle.
Melanie Mason
John Chiang just cited our colleague Liam Dillon's piece at Newsom and Villaraigosa's ambitious promises on homebuilding. Check it out here: http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-pol-ca-new-home-building-goal-governor-candidates-20180306-story.html
John Myers
John Cox is now talking about the CA Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the state's landmark environmental law. He is one of many who says it's time to overhaul it. But doing so will be hard, as environmental groups don't want it completely discarded.
Christina Bellantoni
John Chiang's "I'm doing it today" is a reminder that he's a statewide office holder. He also goes right at "Gavin and Antonio" on the homelessness issue.
John Myers
"What lacks is leadership in this state," says Lt. Gov. Newsom on homeless crisis in California. Yes, that sounds like a subtle swipe at Gov. Jerry Brown... not that he'll say so.
Melanie Mason
It's striking to hear the contrast between the candidates on how they describe the homeless population. Eastin emphasizes families and elderly women. Cox talks about substance abuse. Allen talks about "vagrants." All are shades of California's immensely complicated homelessness issue.
Christina Bellantoni
First attack on Newsom comes from Assemblyman Travis Allen, a Republican
Christina Bellantoni
I applaud Chuck Todd for skipping an opening statement. Those rarely illuminate any differences between the candidates and take up valuable time. They only have 90 minutes, so getting to the point is good for everyone.
John Myers
The first question is about homelessness. Delaine Eastin calls for an emergency action by the next governor. This is a major problem in the state.
Melanie Mason
Hi everyone! Looking forward to what'll definitely be a spirited--and hopefully substantive--debate. I'm watching to see how much the debate is driven by a man not on stage: President Trump. Expect Democrats to compete in how hard they can bash him and Republicans to jockey to embrace him.
John Myers
Hello from the state capital, John Myers here. Tonight's debate is about 15 minutes away. One overarching thing worth watching for in this 90-minute event: How much of the event is driven by the race for second place? By that, I mean how do 5 of these candidates jockey for a moment in the spotlight alongside the consensus front-runner, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom? Remember, in the top-two primary, everyone else on stage has a shot to make it to November with Newsom. This will be quite an interesting evening!
Christina Bellantoni
Hi everyone! I'm Christina, the AME for Politics here at The Times, and I'll be your host for the debate tonight.
I'm joined by Sacramento bureau chief and longtime California politics observer John Myers and Melanie Mason, one of our reporters covering this race.
We'll be watching the six candidates on stage make their case to voters, and as we do we'll share our thoughts here with Times readers in real time.