To mark Earth Day, President Trump said that his administration was "committed to preserving the natural beauty of our nation."

But Trump's record does not appear to support the suggestion that environmental protection is among his administration's top priorities.

In February, he issued an order directing the Environmental Protection Agency to set about dismantling the Waters of the United States rule, a far-reaching anti-pollution effort enacted by President Obama that expanded the authority of regulators over the nation’s waterways and wetlands.

He also appointed as head of the EPA former Oklahoma Atty. Gen. Scott Pruitt, a climate change skeptic who has for years been an ardent critic of the department.

The following month, Trump ordered the EPA to dismantle Obama's Clean Power Plan to cut emissions at power plants, which had been the foundation of the United States' leadership on confronting global warming.

And in Trump's proposed budget released March 16, the EPA is targeted for some of his most drastic cuts. Its budget would be shrunk by nearly a third, and its workforce would drop to 12,000 from 15,000. Another 50 smaller environmental programs are also targeted for outright elimination, including the 25-year-old Energy Star appliance efficiency program.

Trump's tweet coincided with the staging of March for Science rallies in 500 cities around the world, also as a nod to Earth Day.

Though the marches made a political point — calling on elected officials and policymakers to fund science that enhances the common good and to rely on scientific evidence when making decisions on behalf of the country — they were intended to be nonpartisan.