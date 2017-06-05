His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Monday, June 5
President Trump tweeted about:
- His travel ban
- His belief that the Justice Department should have pursued the "original" incarnation of the ban
- His suggestion that the DOJ ask for an expedited Supreme Court hearing on the ban
- The extreme vetting he says is already underway for those wishing to enter the United States
- His accusation that Democrats have been slow to approve his nominees
- A renewal of his attack on London's mayor
- A plan to overhaul the Department of Veterans Affairs' electronic health records
- A plan to reform the nation's air traffic control system
- His insistence that the travel ban is needed "for certain dangerous countries"
Trump did not tweet about:
- His administration's first arrest of an alleged leaker: a woman who worked as a records contractor for the federal government and is accused of turning over a secret document to a news organization
- A CNN report that the acting U.S. ambassador to China resigned his post over Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord
- The Trump Organization's announcement that it will launch a new budget-friendly hotel chain starting with three locations in Mississippi, with Trump's sons citing their travels with the president's campaign as inspiration
- A Daily Caller report that Trump International Hotel in Washington received about $270,000 in payments linked to Saudi Arabia as part of a lobbying campaign against a law allowing Americans to sue foreign governments over terrorists acts, which the Wall Street Journal separately confirmed
- Former FBI Director James B. Comey's highly anticipated appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee, set for Thursday