His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Monday, June 5

President Trump delivers remarks before signing a decision memo and letter transmitting ideas on air traffic control reform to Congress on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Michael Reynolds / EPA)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • His travel ban
  • His belief that the Justice Department should have pursued the "original" incarnation of the ban
  • His suggestion that the DOJ ask for an expedited Supreme Court hearing on the ban
  • The extreme vetting he says is already underway for those wishing to enter the United States
  • His accusation that Democrats have been slow to approve his nominees
  • A renewal of his attack on London's mayor
  • A plan to overhaul the Department of Veterans Affairs' electronic health records
  • A plan to reform the nation's air traffic control system
  • His insistence that the travel ban is needed "for certain dangerous countries"

Trump did not tweet about:

