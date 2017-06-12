President Trump tweeted his disdain for the "#FakeNews MSM" – or "mainstream" media – and claimed that there's been little reporting on the "great economic news" that's taken place since his election.

In a tweet sent later in the evening, Trump appeared to explicitly credit his policies with achieving the economic momentum.

Still, many of Trump's key economic policy pledges remain works in progress.

The House voted Thursday to repeal many of the stricter Dodd-Frank regulations enacted after the 2008 financial crisis, but the legislation faces major hurdles in the Senate because of united Democratic opposition.

The Trump administration this past week unveiled a broad blueprint for a national rebuilding effort and promised that its fuller, still-to-come infrastructure plan will create $1 trillion in investment.

But White House aides said that it will be year's end before Trump sends Congress even the general principles for achieving that investment, and they offered no timeline for submitting an actual bill.

And in April, Trump unveiled the centerpiece of his economic strategy: a sweeping tax overhaul plan that he promised would include the "one of the biggest tax cuts in American history."

But it came in the form of a one-page outline that included only a broad-brush overview of bold goals, and nearly two months later, there's still no word on when a more fully baked policy proposal might be released.