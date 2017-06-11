President Trump slammed Democrats, claiming the party has no message beyond the obstruction of his agenda.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted his comment, which came as Republicans stared down a legislative calendar with little to show for their hold on the House, Senate and White House.

Progress on Trump's legislative agenda was being stalled by the GOP’s inability to fulfill its long promise to repeal and replace Obamacare, as Senate Republicans lacked consensus on how to do so without leaving millions more Americans uninsured. That left them facing a legislative logjam that could imperil other priorities, such as tax reform and infrastructure.

Trump also branded Democrats "obstructionist" in a tweet on Monday, writing that they are "taking forever" to approve his nominees for government posts.

Though Trump has had fewer nominees confirmed than many of his predecessors at this stage of their presidencies, he is also far behind them in submitting nominations.