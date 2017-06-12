His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump hails opening of new coal mine in Pennsylvania
|Associated Press
President Trump hailed the opening of a new coal mine by sharing a report that called it the first of the "Trump era," though plans for the mine's opening were made well before his election.
Corsa Coal Corp. will supply coal used in making steel and is expected to generate up to 100 fulltime jobs. The company said it decided in August to open the Acosta mine 60 miles south of Pittsburgh after a steel industry boom drove up prices for metallurgical coal.
Trump has made reversing the decades-long decline in coal mining the central tenet of his environmental policy, blaming federal regulations aimed at curbing planet-warming carbon emissions for job losses in the industry. Trump and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt have targeted laws that protected waterways from coal waste and required states to slash carbon emissions from power plants.
Trump noted the impending opening of the mine during his speech announcing the nation's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord. He said then he had hoped to attend the ceremony celebrating the mine's opening; he participated via recorded video message, taking partial credit for the opening.