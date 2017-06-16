His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump celebrates poll that puts his approval rating at 50%
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump celebrated the results of the Rasmussen Reports daily presidential tracking poll, which put his approval rating at 50% on Friday.
The Rasmussen Reports poll surveys 500 likely U.S. voters each night and reports a three-day rolling average of their responses.
Trump's approval rating, as estimated by the polling outfit, has ranged from a high of 59% in late January to a low of 42% in early April.
The results released Friday represented the first time since late April that Trump's approval rating hit 50% in the Rasmussen Reports poll.
Other polls have yielded different results. Real Clear Politics' approval average, which aggregates data from the major national polls, estimated Trump's approval rating to be 39.9% for May 30 through June 15. The Huffington Post's latest average has Trump's approval rating at 38.8%.