His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump appears to doubt that Russia meddled in election: 'It's all a big Dem scam'
|Associated Press
President Trump appeared to cast doubt on the assessment of 17 U.S. intelligence agencies that blame Russia for election meddling, questioning in a tweet Thursday why the Obama administration didn't try to stop it.
The intelligence agencies have agreed that Russia was behind the hack of Democratic Party email systems and tried to influence the 2016 election to benefit Trump. The findings are at the heart of an investigation into contacts that members of Trump's campaign team may have had with Russian officials during the campaign and the transition.
Trump, frequently lashes out at the Russia investigation as a "witch hunt" spearheaded by Democrats.
He tweeted Thursday that the Democratic National Committee turned down an offer from the Department of Homeland Security for cybersecurity help and called the hacking claims a Democratic hoax.
A day earlier, former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson told the House Intelligence Committee that in the late summer and into the fall, he was very concerned about the meddling in state election systems, and that the department encouraged states to seek assistance from the DHS. He said he was frustrated that his department learned of the hack of the DNC late in the game, and that the committee refused help because it was using a private cybersecurity firm.
"In retrospect, it would be easy for me to say that I should have bought a sleeping bag and camped out in front of the DNC in late summer," Johnson said.
Johnson also addressed the Obama administration's political sensitivity when it came to warning of the Russian meddling and alluded to problems created at the time by Trump's own statements.
"One of the candidates, as you'll recall, was predicting that the election was going to be rigged in some way. And so we were concerned that, by making the statement, we might in and of itself be challenging the integrity of the — of the election process itself," Johnson said.
Last month, Trump fired FBI Director James B. Comey, who was leading the agency's Russia probe. The president has come under harsh criticism by some who claim he threatened to undermine the investigation by firing Comey.
Special counsel Robert Mueller was later named to lead the investigation, and the Washington Post reported that Mueller was considering investigating Trump for obstruction of justice because he fired Comey.
The investigation has shadowed Trump from the outset, though he has denied any ties to Russia or knowledge of any campaign coordination with Moscow.
Trump also claimed Thursday that Johnson confirmed there was no "grand scheme" between Russia and his campaign.
But Johnson didn't say that when he testified Wednesday. He said he wasn't aware of efforts by Trump or his campaign to collude with Russia beyond what the intelligence community already knows. Johnson also said that Russian hacking didn't change any election vote totals, but added that he couldn't be sure other meddling didn't influence public opinion.
"It is not for me to know to what extent the Russian hacks influenced public opinion and thereby influence the outcome of the election," he said.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that while the president doesn't think the election results were influenced by Russia, he has "made it clear that we have to protect the integrity of the electoral process."
Sanders pointed to comments Trump made at a January news conference, underscoring that he has not dismissed the idea that Russia hacked the U.S. election, but he also believes "we also get hacked by other countries and other people."