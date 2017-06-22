President Trump appeared to cast doubt on the assessment of 17 U.S. intelligence agencies that blame Russia for election meddling, questioning in a tweet Thursday why the Obama administration didn't try to stop it.

The intelligence agencies have agreed that Russia was behind the hack of Democratic Party email systems and tried to influence the 2016 election to benefit Trump. The findings are at the heart of an investigation into contacts that members of Trump's campaign team may have had with Russian officials during the campaign and the transition. Trump, frequently lashes out at the Russia investigation as a "witch hunt" spearheaded by Democrats. He tweeted Thursday that the Democratic National Committee turned down an offer from the Department of Homeland Security for cybersecurity help and called the hacking claims a Democratic hoax.

A day earlier, former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson told the House Intelligence Committee that in the late summer and into the fall, he was very concerned about the meddling in state election systems, and that the department encouraged states to seek assistance from the DHS. He said he was frustrated that his department learned of the hack of the DNC late in the game, and that the committee refused help because it was using a private cybersecurity firm. "In retrospect, it would be easy for me to say that I should have bought a sleeping bag and camped out in front of the DNC in late summer," Johnson said. Johnson also addressed the Obama administration's political sensitivity when it came to warning of the Russian meddling and alluded to problems created at the time by Trump's own statements. "One of the candidates, as you'll recall, was predicting that the election was going to be rigged in some way. And so we were concerned that, by making the statement, we might in and of itself be challenging the integrity of the — of the election process itself," Johnson said.

Last month, Trump fired FBI Director James B. Comey, who was leading the agency's Russia probe. The president has come under harsh criticism by some who claim he threatened to undermine the investigation by firing Comey. Special counsel Robert Mueller was later named to lead the investigation, and the Washington Post reported that Mueller was considering investigating Trump for obstruction of justice because he fired Comey. The investigation has shadowed Trump from the outset, though he has denied any ties to Russia or knowledge of any campaign coordination with Moscow. Trump also claimed Thursday that Johnson confirmed there was no "grand scheme" between Russia and his campaign.