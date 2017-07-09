Just because he discussed teaming up with Russian President Vladimir Putin to fight election hacking, Trump wrote, "doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't."

After President Trump's touting of a proposed partnership with Russia on cybersecurity drew ridicule Sunday, Trump again took to Twitter to issue a clarification.

Trump instead called attention to the United States' and Russia's declaration of a cease-fire in a corner of Syria, which took place Friday after Trump met with Putin on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

That announcement already has been met with widespread skepticism on the ground and in diplomatic quarters.

Earlier Sunday, the prospect of Trump working with Putin to create an “impenetrable Cyber Security unit” to combat abuses like hacking and online propaganda had left some leading Republicans scarcely able to contain their disbelief.

Still, Trump surrogates defended the plan as a worthy effort to bring Russia into the fold.

“This is about having the capabilities to make sure that we both fight cyber [interference] together, which I think is a very significant accomplishment for President Trump,” Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

Trump's Sunday morning tweets marked his first substantive public assessment of his meeting with Putin. In them, he did not contest the Russian assertion that he had accepted Putin’s denials that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.