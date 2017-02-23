His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
After meeting with CEOs, Trump touts stock market gains
President Trump met with two dozen chief executives of manufacturing companies and vowed to help restore factory jobs he says have been lost to foreign competition.
Yet some of the CEOs suggested that there were still plenty of openings but too few qualified people to fill them. They urged the White House to support vocational training for the high-tech skills that today's manufacturers increasingly require.
White House officials said that Trump supports efforts to increase training for factory jobs, but they didn't provide details.
Trump has touted the increases in the stock market since his election, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called the market's reaction "a huge vote of confidence in the Trump economic plan."
That plan reportedly involves cutting income taxes for middle-class workers and simplifying and reducing business taxes to make them more competitive with those of other nations. But Trump hasn’t yet submitted a tax proposal to lawmakers, who are working on their own versions of an overhaul.
Trump said Wednesday that his tax plan is “very well finalized” but won’t be submitted to Congress until after lawmakers attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act.