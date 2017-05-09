Schumer said during a news conference that he'd told Trump he was making a "very big mistake."

Hours after he suddenly fired FBI Director James B. Comey in the midst of an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, President Trump took aim at Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.)

"Were these investigations getting too close to home for the president?" Schumer asked. "They fired Director Comey, the very man leading the investigation.... This does not seem to be a coincidence."

Schumer and others said the Justice Department should now appoint an independent special prosecutor for the Russia inquiry.

In November, Schumer told Bloomberg Politics he'd lost confidence in Comey after his decision to disclose in late October – 11 days before the election – that the FBI had reopened its investigation into Hillary Clinton's email practices while she was secretary of State.

“To restore my faith, I am going to have to sit down and talk to [Comey] and get an explanation for why he did this,” Schumer said then.

Around the same time, Trump praised Comey's decision to go public with the disclosure, saying it "took guts."

“He’s gotta hang tough, because a lot of people want him to do the wrong thing," Trump told his supporters in October. "What he did was the right thing.”

On Tuesday he fired Comey, arguing that it was actually the wrong thing.