His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump defends tweets as 'modern day presidential' in renewed attack on media
|Associated Press
Hours after taking to Twitter to lash out at talk show hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski for the third time in as many days, President Trump renewed his screed against "fake news" Saturday afternoon and defended his use of social media.
Trump drew broad condemnation for his tweets on Thursday calling Brzezinski "crazy" and saying she was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" when he saw them at his Florida estate. The comment was decried as sexist and vulgar by many Democrats and Republicans.
Trump appeared to stand by those comments Saturday, hitting back at those who criticized them as less than presidential.
Trump's continued focus on cable television comes as Republicans are struggling to find agreement on a healthcare overhaul, a key promise from the president and GOP lawmakers. And Trump is heading to next week's annual Group of 20 meeting, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a high-stakes encounter that could put Trump's "America First" policy to the test.
Trump also tweeted angrily at CNN earlier Saturday, saying the network, which he has long pilloried, "has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism."
CNN recently accepted the resignations of three employees involved in a retracted story about a supposed investigation into a pre-inaugural meeting between a Trump associate and the head of a Russian investment fund. The network had no comment on Saturday's tweet.