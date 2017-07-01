His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump promotes appearance at concert honoring veterans
|Associated Press
President Trump promoted his appearance at a "Celebrate Freedom" concert honoring veterans.
He was spending the pre-Independence Day weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., but traveled back to Washington for the event Saturday night.
The evangelical megachurch First Baptist Dallas and Salem Media Group sponsored the event at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. First Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress was a strong backer of Trump during the 2016 campaign.
Overwhelming support from evangelical voters helped propel Trump to victory in 2016. Since he took office, Christian conservatives have been overjoyed by Trump's appointment of Justice Neil M. Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and his executive order directing the IRS to ease up on a rarely enforced limit on partisan political activity by churches.