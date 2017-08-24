His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's latest retweet pulls man into controversy over past statement about Jewish drivers
|Colleen Shalby
During an early morning Twitter storm, President Trump retweeted a meme of himself "eclipsing" President Obama.
Then things took a strange turn for Jerry Travone, the man who tweeted the image. He had featured a website where he has an online shop selling pro-wrestling T-shirts in his Twitter bio. But anyone who clicked on the link Thursday morning would have been taken to the Jewish United Fund of Chicago – before the link disappeared from Travone's page altogether.
Travone told The Times that he had nothing to do with the link to the Jewish United Fund, later tweeting that his account must have been hacked.
Not exactly.
The Twitter account @OneHourTees, which belongs to the owners of the T-shirt marketplace where Travone had his shop, said it had redirected Travone's page to the Jewish United fund, telling Travone that it took action "since you hate Jews."
Soon after, Travone said he lost access to his online store.
"That's what happens when the left attacks you," Travone tweeted.
On Sunday, Travone tweeted a statement critical of Jewish people. It has since been deleted.
Travone told NBC News that he wasn't anti-Semitic. "It was just an emotional expression I was referring to Lakewood, New Jersey and the horrible drivers of that town and that happens to be mostly Jewish people that live there."
Later on Periscope, he made similar comments and criticized liberals and MSNBC for turning attention to that tweet.
"I should have worded it better," he said, adding, "I don't hate Jewish people at all."
It's not uncommon for the the people Trump retweets to be called into question. After Trump tweeted a doctored video of him body-slamming a person with a CNN logo for a face, the man who originally posted the video to Reddit was scrutinized for his past statements. Shortly after Trump was faulted for blaming "many sides" for deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va., he retweeted a far-right figure who has promoted conspiracy theories.