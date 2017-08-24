Trump's latest retweet pulls man into controversy over past statement about Jewish drivers

Then things took a strange turn for Jerry Travone, the man who tweeted the image. He had featured a website where he has an online shop selling pro-wrestling T-shirts in his Twitter bio. But anyone who clicked on the link Thursday morning would have been taken to the Jewish United Fund of Chicago – before the link disappeared from Travone's page altogether.

Travone told The Times that he had nothing to do with the link to the Jewish United Fund, later tweeting that his account must have been hacked.

Not exactly.

The Twitter account @OneHourTees, which belongs to the owners of the T-shirt marketplace where Travone had his shop, said it had redirected Travone's page to the Jewish United fund, telling Travone that it took action "since you hate Jews."

Soon after, Travone said he lost access to his online store.

"That's what happens when the left attacks you," Travone tweeted.

On Sunday, Travone tweeted a statement critical of Jewish people. It has since been deleted.