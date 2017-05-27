President Trump said the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will be stronger because member countries have agreed to increase payments "considerably."

NATO countries do not pay the United States or the alliance directly. They spend domestically on weapons or other defense-related needs.

Although many NATO countries have agreed to spend more on their military budgets, that is not a result of the NATO summit this past week at which Trump pressed them to do so.

The countries agreed in 2014 to stop cutting their military spending and to start increasing it "toward" 2% of their gross domestic product. Only five members currently meet the target, but the other nations are committed to the goal by 2024.

In a separate tweet, Trump previewed his second day of meetings with leaders from the Group of 7 nations, promising they'd discuss "lots of very important matters."