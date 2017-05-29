His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump on missile launch: 'North Korea has shown great disrespect ... but China is trying hard!'
The day after North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile that landed in waters off Japan, President Trump called the move a show of "great disrespect" toward China.
The launch was the ninth such test this year by North Korea, raising alarm about its emerging technical capability.
China is North Korea's most important ally and trading partner, and Trump has indicated the country could play a key role in pressuring Pyongyang to end its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
In the past, he's sent tweets suggesting that China could negotiate a more favorable trade deal with the United States if they were to "solve the North Korean problem," and that he had retreated from his campaign promise to label China a currency manipulator because of its assistance.
On April 13, he tweeted that he had "great confidence" in China's ability to rein in North Korea but left open the possibility that the U.S. could act alone if China failed to do so.
"China is very much the economic lifeline to North Korea," he tweeted eight days later. "So, while nothing is easy, if they want to solve the North Korean problem, they will."
But back in March, Trump was dismissive of China's efforts to engage the U.S. and North Korea in talks. In a tweet, he complained that North Korea was "behaving very badly" and that China had "done little to help."