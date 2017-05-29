The launch was the ninth such test this year by North Korea, raising alarm about its emerging technical capability.

The day after North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile that landed in waters off Japan, President Trump called the move a show of "great disrespect" toward China.

China is North Korea's most important ally and trading partner, and Trump has indicated the country could play a key role in pressuring Pyongyang to end its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

In the past, he's sent tweets suggesting that China could negotiate a more favorable trade deal with the United States if they were to "solve the North Korean problem," and that he had retreated from his campaign promise to label China a currency manipulator because of its assistance.

On April 13, he tweeted that he had "great confidence" in China's ability to rein in North Korea but left open the possibility that the U.S. could act alone if China failed to do so.

"China is very much the economic lifeline to North Korea," he tweeted eight days later. "So, while nothing is easy, if they want to solve the North Korean problem, they will."

But back in March, Trump was dismissive of China's efforts to engage the U.S. and North Korea in talks. In a tweet, he complained that North Korea was "behaving very badly" and that China had "done little to help."