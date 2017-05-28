President Trump calls first overseas trip 'a great success' despite mixed reviews

Despite mixed reviews for his inaugural overseas venture, President Trump counted it a success in a Sunday morning tweet.

Perhaps most profoundly, the trip underscored what “America first,” as Trump has branded his governing philosophy, looks like on the world stage.

He was praised by some for his outreach to Sunni Arab allies in the Persian Gulf, but continued his administration’s practice of making no public criticism of serious human rights violations.

In Europe, he rattled allies by declining to explicitly endorse the NATO alliance’s bedrock common defense pledge or pledge to adhere to the Paris climate accord.

And Trump took a new swipe at Germany, reportedly telling other European leaders that the country’s trade practices were “bad,” an account that has been both confirmed and denied by administration officials.

The embrace of Middle Eastern autocrats and criticism of longtime European allies have drawn strong criticism from foreign policy leaders of both parties, to say nothing of the reception Trump received in the European media.