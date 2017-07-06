His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump praises meeting with leaders of South Korea and Japan
|Associated Press
President Trump tweeted that he had a "great" meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after the three leaders attended a dinner Thursday night in Hamburg, Germany.
World leaders were gathering in the city for a meeting of the Group of 20 nations.
Trump spent the first half of the day in Poland, where he delivered a speech and held a joint press conference with Poland's president.
He met later Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and was slated to sit down for an extended meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.