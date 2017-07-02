His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump highlights the positive with tweet on the economy
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump touted the strength of the economy and support of his base in a tweet on Sunday.
His comment came as he faced growing bipartisan criticism over his tweets attacking the media, including one earlier Sunday that contained a doctored video clip that showed him body-slamming a CNN stand-in.
That followed a campaign-style rally Saturday night in Washington, where Trump promised an adoring crowd that America would "win again." He spoke out against the "fake" news media during that appearance, as well.
Both Democrats and Republicans have issued pleas for Trump to stop tweeting and focus on governing and policy priorities, including healthcare.