In a tweet, he blamed his predecessor, writing that President Obama knew of Russia's efforts before the Nov. 8 election but did nothing to stop them.

On Friday, President Trump appeared to to acknowledge that the country did, in fact, interfere.

For months, he decried as a "witch hunt" the assessment of 17 intelligence agencies that blame Russia for meddling in the 2016 election.

It wasn't immediately clear exactly what inspired the president's tweet.

It came several hours after the publication of a Washington Post report detailing the Obama administration's fight to punish Russia for its alleged election interference.

That report stated that the CIA informed Obama of Russia's hacking efforts last August, and that his administration chose to respond by approving a package of sanctions against the country in late December. Obama also authorized the planting of cyber weapons in Russia's infrastructure in a previously undisclosed measure that was still in its planning stages when he left office, according to the report.

The Obama administration first publicly announced Russia's alleged meddling on Oct. 7, issuing a statement officially blaming the country for hacking computers used by political groups with the goal of interfering with the election process.

Jeh Johnson, the former secretary of Homeland Security, described a similar timeline of events in his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.

Johnson said that the FBI found evidence of Russian hacking attempts by August, but that Obama administration officials were concerned they'd be blamed for a partisan attempt to influence the election results if they revealed those attempts before Nov. 8.