His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump appears to acknowledge Russian election meddling – and blames Obama
|Alex Wigglesworth
For months, he decried as a "witch hunt" the assessment of 17 intelligence agencies that blame Russia for meddling in the 2016 election.
On Friday, President Trump appeared to to acknowledge that the country did, in fact, interfere.
In a tweet, he blamed his predecessor, writing that President Obama knew of Russia's efforts before the Nov. 8 election but did nothing to stop them.
It wasn't immediately clear exactly what inspired the president's tweet.
It came several hours after the publication of a Washington Post report detailing the Obama administration's fight to punish Russia for its alleged election interference.
That report stated that the CIA informed Obama of Russia's hacking efforts last August, and that his administration chose to respond by approving a package of sanctions against the country in late December. Obama also authorized the planting of cyber weapons in Russia's infrastructure in a previously undisclosed measure that was still in its planning stages when he left office, according to the report.
The Obama administration first publicly announced Russia's alleged meddling on Oct. 7, issuing a statement officially blaming the country for hacking computers used by political groups with the goal of interfering with the election process.
Jeh Johnson, the former secretary of Homeland Security, described a similar timeline of events in his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.
Johnson said that the FBI found evidence of Russian hacking attempts by August, but that Obama administration officials were concerned they'd be blamed for a partisan attempt to influence the election results if they revealed those attempts before Nov. 8.