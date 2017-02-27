Trump applauds 'great' meeting with health insurance CEOs

President Trump tweets about a listening session he held with the chief executives of the nation's largest health insurance companies. The White House released a transcript of his remarks.

At the meeting, Trump pledged to work with insurers to "save Americans" from the Affordable Care Act, which he has promised to dismantle and replace, and to ensure a smooth transition to an alternative.

Earlier in the morning Monday, he met at the White House with dozens of governors concerned about whether that alternative will entail curbing Medicaid, which would likely shift a large financial burden from the federal government to states. In his remarks, he called healthcare "an unbelievably complex subject."

The meetings came as the GOP-led Congress returned from a weeklong recess and resumed working through some of those complexities, though efforts have largely stalled as lawmakers await word from the White House on what Trump wants to do.

He's expected to address some of that uncertainty by presenting more details about his plan in his first joint address to Congress on Tuesday night.