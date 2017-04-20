His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump applauds meeting with Italy's prime minister
|Associated Press
President Trump shared a video of his joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.
Standing alongside Gentiloni, Trump praised Italy's contributions to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He commended its efforts toward seeking stability in Libya. He also hailed the country's contributions to art and music, touting the late opera legend Luciano Pavarotti as "a great friend."
But Trump remained steadfast on his demands that European allies meet their financial obligations in their partnerships with the U.S. He urged Italy to address the refugee crisis through a policy that "seeks the eventual return of refugees to their home countries so they can help to rebuild their own nations."
Gentiloni, who has been Italy's prime minister since December, stressed the need for burden-sharing in the refugee crisis, given Italy's proximity to Libya, where large numbers of migrants take the risky voyage across the Mediterranean to reach Europe.
Trump was quick to dismiss the notion that the United States would get involved in Libya, saying, "I do not see a role in Libya."
"We have enough roles. We have a role everywhere," Trump said.