Trump attacks Sen. Blumenthal. Again

The day after he fired FBI Director James Comey, President Trump made Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) the subject of a series of sharply critical tweets. It was not the first time Blumenthal has been a Trump target.

The president's criticism of Blumenthal, who was among the Democratic senators talking to the news media about the firing, was an expansion on a tweet he made in February. At that time, Trump questioned Blumenthal's credibility after the senator repeated remarks made to him by then-Supreme Court nominee Neil M. Gorsuch. Blumenthal had recounted Gorsuch's criticism of Trump's attacks on judges.

Couple of things to remember about that moment: Blumenthal said Gorsuch had said he was free to do so and a spokesman for Gorsuch confirmed the remark to reporters.

Here's what Trump, under fire for ousting Comey, said today: