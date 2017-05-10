His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump attacks Sen. Blumenthal. Again
The day after he fired FBI Director James Comey, President Trump made Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) the subject of a series of sharply critical tweets. It was not the first time Blumenthal has been a Trump target.
The president's criticism of Blumenthal, who was among the Democratic senators talking to the news media about the firing, was an expansion on a tweet he made in February. At that time, Trump questioned Blumenthal's credibility after the senator repeated remarks made to him by then-Supreme Court nominee Neil M. Gorsuch. Blumenthal had recounted Gorsuch's criticism of Trump's attacks on judges.
Couple of things to remember about that moment: Blumenthal said Gorsuch had said he was free to do so and a spokesman for Gorsuch confirmed the remark to reporters.
Here's what Trump, under fire for ousting Comey, said today:
As he did earlier this year, Trump is referring to a seven-year-old controversy over Blumenthal's military service.
Blumenthal was criticized during his 2010 campaign for Senate for claiming in speeches that he had served in Vietnam. While he served in the Marine Corps Reserve, he never posted overseas. His explanation was that he had misspoken about his record a few times out of hundreds of speeches.
Trump did not serve in the military. He was disqualified from service during the Vietnam War in 1968 and has said he received a medical deferment because of bone spurs in his heels.