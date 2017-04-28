His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump blames Puerto Rico for the potential government shutdown
Congress hopes to avoid a government shutdown by swiftly approving a stopgap spending bill to allow negotiations to continue for another week on a longer-term funding deal.
But negotiators were still trying to narrow a few unresolved issues -- including aid to Puerto Rico.
The concern is about Puerto Rico's struggling Medicaid program, which is running short on funds and could lead to 900,000 residents losing healthcare coverage by the end of the year. Democrats want to provide Puerto Rico aid, but Trump called it a "bailout."
Trump tweeted his concerns.